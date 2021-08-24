Rare Footage of War-Torn London During World War II That Has Been Enhanced and Colorized by AI Software

Film editor Rick88888888 restored incredibly rare historical footage of war-torn London during World War II. The city had suffered a great deal during that era, as evidenced by damage caused by bombs all around the city. Despite the destruction, life continued onward with traffic, trains, and even parades.

The film shows remarkable scenes of bomb damage, close up filming of the release of barrage balloons, anti-aircraft gun positions, traffic at Trafalgar Square, Piccadilly Circus, militairy parades in front of Buckingham Palace, beautiful scenes of the Thames during daytime and at dusk, Waterloo Station, and much more.

Rick used AI software to enhance the footage with color, movement, and ambient sound stabilization.

The various scenes have been motion-stabilized, slightly speed-corrected, enhanced and colorized by means of sophisticated Artificial Intelligence software.

via b3ta