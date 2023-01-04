A Clever Device That Only Lets You Type LOL When You’re Actually Laughing Out Loud

Brian Moore, a very clever technology tinkerer, created the unique but culturally appropriate “LOL Verifier”, a device that only lets a user type LOL when they are actually laughing out loud. The machine learning device is programmed to recognize different forms of laughter to recognize an actual chortle as it happens.

LOL Verifier: a device that only lets you type lol if you’re truly laughing out loud. … I remember when LOL meant laugh out loud – you know, a real chortle. Now it means nothing. Dulled down to a mere acknowledgement of a message.

I made this thing called LOL Verifier: a device that only lets you type lol if you’ve actually laughed out loud pic.twitter.com/Gsc63yGEm0 — Brian Moore (@lanewinfield) January 3, 2023

Thanks Jason Laskodi!