A Marvelous Behind-the-Scenes Look at the Visual Effects Used in the Marvel Series ‘Loki’

Industrial Light & Magic shows how they created the marvelous visual effects for the Marvel Studios series Loki on Disney+ as part of their ongoing Behind the Magic series, The video silently shows how different scenes were enhanced in order to create the illusion of the main character fighting a force larger than himself to save himself from being erased.

Join us as we take a peek at the VFX magic on display for Marvel Studios’ “Loki”, streaming now on Disney+.