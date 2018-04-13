A Galloping Herd of Llamas Chase After a Little Dog Who Wandered Onto Their Tennessee Farm

A herd of llamas at the Walnut Ridge Llama Farm & Store in Chuckey, Tennessee, got their beautiful selves in gear to hilariously chase after a little dog who had accidentally wandered onto their property. The galloping llamas did their best but couldn’t keep up with the quick little canine who literally ran circles around them. A farm employee captured this adorable interaction.

I’m currently working on a llama farm in Tennessee, and somebody’s dog wandered on to the property. The llamas chased the dog for a while, so I filmed it.