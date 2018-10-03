Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

An Oddly Elegant Lizard Gobbles Down His Dinner

by at on

A really handsome, sweet and intelligent rescued Argentine Black and White tegu named Winston somehow manages to remain oddly elegant even when he’s messily slurping down his dinner. According to his human Sarah Curry, she likes to stay close to Winston while he’s eating to make sure he doesn’t choke.

He’s such a little messy piggy…I always stay with him when he eats just in case because I get nervous of him choking.

Winston can also be very protective of his food. In fact, he sometimes even tries to hide his plate from Curry.



Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also a web hosting company that focuses on Managed WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we might receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP