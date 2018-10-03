An Oddly Elegant Lizard Gobbles Down His Dinner

A really handsome, sweet and intelligent rescued Argentine Black and White tegu named Winston somehow manages to remain oddly elegant even when he’s messily slurping down his dinner. According to his human Sarah Curry, she likes to stay close to Winston while he’s eating to make sure he doesn’t choke.

He’s such a little messy piggy…I always stay with him when he eats just in case because I get nervous of him choking.

Winston can also be very protective of his food. In fact, he sometimes even tries to hide his plate from Curry.