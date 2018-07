The Explore Network has set up an amazing live stream that shows hungry brown bears hunting for salmon as they swim upstream at Brooks Falls in Katmai National Park in Alaska.

Every summer, the brown bears of Katmai flock to Brooks Falls to hunt the sockeye salmon fighting their way upstream to spawn. Watch salmon leaping up the falls and the brown bears fishing with their young.

Here’s footage from a secondary camera that offers an eye level view of this wonderful live stream.