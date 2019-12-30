A Cheeky Little Irish Girl Hilariously Tries to Convince Her Mother That She’s Old Enough to Go to the Pub

While Jamie Moynihan was sitting on the toilet after a Christmas event, her rather cheeky young daughter Katie came into the bathroom with something on her mind. The precocious little girl quite logically explained to her captive maternal audience that she was six years old and that made her old enough to go to the pub with her dad that night.

Despite the fact that her mother said no several different times in several different ways, Katie eloquently kept up her side of the argument and calmly made her case over and over as if she were a lawyer in court.