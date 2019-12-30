A Cheeky Little Irish Girl Hilariously Tries to Convince Her Mother That She’s Old Enough to Go to the Pub

While Jamie Moynihan was sitting on the toilet after a Christmas event, her rather cheeky young daughter Katie came into the bathroom with something on her mind. The precocious little girl quite logically explained to her captive maternal audience that she was six years old and that made her old enough to go to the pub with her dad that night.
Despite the fact that her mother said no several different times in several different ways, Katie eloquently kept up her side of the argument and calmly made her case over and over as if she were a lawyer in court.
My 6 year old daughter insisting that she should get to go to the pub. …She didn’t want to go to the pub because its fun to drink beer she wanted to go because she heard there was a Christmas party on and her aunties were going to be there…I promise you it was most definitely not rehearsed. If it was I would have filmed her anywhere other than from a toilet .