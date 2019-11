Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A little boy named Jules toddled himself out the back door, across the patio and onto the grass just to give his beloved black dog Luna a great big hug. Luna welcomed the hug and even turned back for some more of Jules’ hugging. Once Jules was done, he headed back inside, hoping that Luna would follow.

Just me and my best friend, Luna, hanging out! I love her.

While Jules loves Luna, it also appears that he’s quite taken with Misu, the family cat.