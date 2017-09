Atlanta musician Cyndi Harvell captured cute footage in July of her husband Bronkar Lee , who is also a musician, sitting down with their 19-month-old son Elijah to throw down some catchy beatbox jams. Elijah happily danced around in a high chair while his father dropped the sick beats. Here is footage of Lee’s first beatbox session with his son at only 5 weeks old.

