Curious Lion Cub Accidentally Falls Into River While Chasing Birds

A little lion cub accidentally fell into a small, highly-vegetative and unexpectedly hippopotamus-infested river in an adorably failed effort to play with the birds walking on top. The cub, whose name is Cali, spoke in first person about his adventures living at the Masai Mara National Reserve in Kenya in the BBC Earth Kids series Little Big Cat.

These little lion cubs are full of curiosity for their natural surroundings. The parents take the pride on an adventure, which involves cross sections of water. As the cubs grow in confidence one small cub takes the game a little too far!