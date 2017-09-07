Laughing Squid

Beautiful Black and White Line Art Tattoos Inspired by Animals and Nature

Portland, Oregon artist and owner of Tenderfoot Studio, Pony Reinhardt, has created a beautiful collection of black and white line art tattoos heavily inspired by animals and nature.


