Mysterious Musician Performs Bouncy Guzheng Cover of ‘Star Walkin’ by Lil Nas X

The mysterious Moyun, who “never shows her face in any of her videos,” performed a bouncy cover of the Lil Nas X song Star Walkin’ on a traditional Chinese Zither, otherwise known as a Guzheng. The song served as the anthem for the 2022 League of Legends Worlds competition.

Guzheng Cover Lil Nas X STAR WALKIN’ (League of Legends Worlds Anthem)

Here’s the video for the original song.