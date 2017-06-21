Laughing Squid

Tyra Banks Awards the Amazing Light Balance Dancers With Golden Buzzer on America’s Got Talent

Ukrainian dance crew, Light Balance, amazed the America’s Got Talent judges and audience when they literally lit up the stage with their spectacular dance number. Host Tyra Banks was so in love with their performance that she stepped in to give them a golden buzzer.

Tyra Banks Awards Light Balance Dance Crew With Golden Buzzer on America’s Got Talent


