A Magnificent Life-Sized Talking C-3PO Figure

Sideshow Collectibles, in partnership with the Star Wars franchise, has created a magnificent life-sized, fully articulating C-3PO figure on their site. This 1:1 limited edition figure stands atop a Millenium Falcon base at 6 feet 2 inches (188 centimeters) and is 28 inches (71 centimeters) wide. The figure also can recite lines from the films in the android’s distinctive voice and the eyes light up upon request.

…the C-3PO Life-Size Figure comes programmed with a randomized voice track feature. He can recite a number of iconic lines from throughout his adventures through the Skywalker™ saga using the included remote control. His eyes also include a light-up function that can be activated via a button on the back of his head. Bring some life to your droid companion with these interactive features, powered by the included external cord.

The figure is available for pre-order with an expected shipping range of November 2022 to February 2023.

Sideshow is also offering an R2-D2 companion piece that is also life-sized and available for pre-order.

via Nerdist