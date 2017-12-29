Donald Trump Appears to Play an Accordion During Public Speeches in ‘Life Accordion to Trump’

In the holiday themed “Life Accordion to Trump #3“, Australian videographer Huw Parkinson parodied Donald Trump‘s ongoing habit of moving his hands sideways, open and closed, while he’s speaking. Because this repeated motion makes it look like he’s playing an accordian, what better place, then to insert an animated accordion with appropriate sound effects? It works anywhere he speaks; on the White House lawn surrounded by the Republican party or while giving a press conference about Israel.

Merry Covfefe and a Soothing New Year

Parkinson had also previously posted the original “Life Accordion to Trump” right before the Inauguration, when he was still President-Elect.

Then Parkinson posted “Life Accordion to Trump #2” , less than four months into his term.