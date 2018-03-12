Let’s Start World War 3, A Synchronized Robotic Dance Video by World Order About Current Events

Japanese composer and choreographer Genki Sudo and his group World Order took a speech given by Donald Trump, and incorporated it into a rather prescient, upbeat song entitled “Let’s Start World War 3“. The video for the song features World Order‘s signature synchronized robotic dancing while moving about in the city.
WORLD ORDER??????????
“Let’s start WW3”?????????https://t.co/6lo2hiLBgg
— ???? #sudo genki (@genki_sudo) March 11, 2018
Sudo also strategically placed a single line from an infamous hot mike interview into the song.
They video ends with a lovely message of hope.