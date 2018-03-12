Laughing Squid

Let’s Start World War 3, A Synchronized Robotic Dance Video by World Order About Current Events

by at on

World Order Lets Start WW3

Japanese composer and choreographer Genki Sudo and his group World Order took a speech given by Donald Trump, and incorporated it into a rather prescient, upbeat song entitled “Let’s Start World War 3“. The video for the song features World Order‘s signature synchronized robotic dancing while moving about in the city.

Sudo also strategically placed a single line from an infamous hot mike interview into the song.

Grab Em World Order WW3

They video ends with a lovely message of hope.

We Are All One

