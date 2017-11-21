Fascinating Bidding Process Behind $450 Million Auction of Leonardo da Vinci’s ‘Salvator Mundi’

On November 16, 2017, Christie’s held an auction for a gorgeous Leonardo da Vinci painting entitled “Salvator Mundi“. This “male Mona Lisa” is believed to be the “last da Vinci” available. After 19 minutes of bidding, the painting fetched over $450 million, the largest amount ever to have been paid for a work of art.
Before the auction, renowned art critic Alastair Sooke took a look at this historical piece.