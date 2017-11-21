Fascinating Bidding Process Behind $450 Million Auction of Leonardo da Vinci’s ‘Salvator Mundi’

On a historic night at Christie’s in New York, Salvator Mundi, a depiction of Christ as ‘Saviour of the World’ by one of history’s greatest and most renowned artists, sold for $450,312,500 / £342,182,751 (including buyer’s premium), becoming the most expensive painting ever sold at auction.

On November 16, 2017, Christie’s held an auction for a gorgeous Leonardo da Vinci painting entitled “ Salvator Mundi “. This “male Mona Lisa” is believed to be the “ last da Vinci ” available. After 19 minutes of bidding , the painting fetched over $450 million, the largest amount ever to have been paid for a work of art.

