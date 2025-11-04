A Fascinating 3D Animation That Brings Several of Leonardo da Vinci’s Ingenious Inventions to Life

Lost in Time created a fascinating 3D animation that brought several of Leonardo da Vinci‘s incredibly ingenious inventions to life. This includes very early versions of a helicopter, a parachute, a diving suit, a crossbow, a military tank, and a mechanical robot.

