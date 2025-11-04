A Fascinating 3D Animation That Brings Several of Leonardo da Vinci’s Ingenious Inventions to Life

Lost in Time created a fascinating 3D animation that brought several of Leonardo da Vinci‘s incredibly ingenious inventions to life. This includes very early versions of a helicopter, a parachute, a diving suit, a crossbow, a military tank, and a mechanical robot.

I have made 3d animations of Leonardo da Vinci’s most impressive inventions, and collected them in this video for you. We go through everything from his Aerial Screw (known as the first drawings of a helicopter) to his mechanical knight. It’s incredible what this man could imagine all the way back in the renaissance.

da Vinci also invented the catapult, the windmill, a satellite style view of Imola, Italy, and far, far more.

How to Make A Mini Leonardo da Vinci Style Catapult Using a Wooden Ruler
Woodworker Builds a Windmill That Was Originally Designed by Leonardo da Vinci
How Leonardo da Vinci Created a Bird’s Eye Satellite Style Image of Imola, Italy From the Ground in 1502
Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.



