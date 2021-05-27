An Animated Tale of Crossing Pittsburgh’s Monongahela River Told Through a Wondrous Typewriter Illustration

For the Carnegie International 2018, artist Lenka Clayton created a wondrous animated typewriter illustration on a 1957 Smith Corona Skyriter that tells the story of traveling through the Fort Pitt Tunnel and over the Fort Pitt Bridge to cross the Monongahela River. The traveler ultimately arrives at the Carnegie Museum of Art for the very show of which the story was a part.

Artist Lenka Clayton’s beautiful typewriter drawings come to life in this video, commissioned by Carnegie Museum of Art before the 57th Carnegie International, which opened October 13, 2018.

via The Kid Should See This