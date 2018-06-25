Building a Lemon Powered Battery That Can Charge the Volkswagen Electric I.D. R Racing Car

Former NASA engineer Mark Rober was challenged by Volkswagen to produce enough electricity to support their fully-electric I.D. R racing car at the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb. Rober teamed up with William Osman and a group of bright kids to complete the challenge with lemons. After finding a lemon-powered method for charging a massive battery from VW, the I.D. R went on to break Pikes Peak’s all-time record.
Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard
Subscribe for a Daily Email of Laughing Squid Blog PostsPlease note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.