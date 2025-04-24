Engineer Builds Increasingly Complex LEGO Vehicles to Destroy a LEGO City With Strengthening Defenses

The engineer behind Brick Technology, who previously built LEGO machines to destroy larger LEGO towers, constructed a series of increasingly complex, remote controlled LEGO vehicles to knock down an entire LEGO city. He tried a number of different styles but found that the vehicles had to get more creative as the city created stronger barriers to destruction.

Building Lego machines that destroy a Lego city hidden behind obstacles such as a gap, an elevated platform, and a wall. The challenge increases as the Lego City strengthens its defenses.

Destroying LEGO Towers

Engineer Builds Increasingly Complex LEGO Machines to Knock Down Increasingly Wider LEGO Towers
