Engineer Builds Increasingly Complex LEGO Machines to Knock Down Increasingly Wider LEGO Towers

The engineer behind Brick Technology built a series of remote controlled LEGO machines in an attempt to knock down increasingly wider LEGO brick towers. Like his sinking machines, the vehicles became increasingly more complex as the buildings became more sturdy.

