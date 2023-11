Building Increasingly Complex LEGO Machines In Order to Sink Progressively Larger LEGO Boats

The engineer behind Brick Technology built a series of LEGO machines in an attempt to sink different LEGO boats that were floating inside a fish tank at different times. The sinking machines became increasingly more complex as the ships became more difficult to sink.

Building and testing various Lego machines to sink multiple Lego boats and ships in a large fish tank. Throughout the video, it becomes increasingly challenging to sink the Lego ships.

via Rick Webb