LEGO ‘Transformers’ Optimus Prime

LEGO announced the release of a fully transforming model of Optimus Prime, the heroic leader of the Autobots and all-around good guy from Transformers. This remarkable 2-in-1 LEGO set contains over 1500 pieces to make a fully articulating robot that transforms into a semi-truck.

Just like the beloved original, this Optimus Prime model converts from a robot to a truck and back again. Admire the 19 points of articulation in robot mode and open the chest chamber to store the Autobot Matrix of Leadership. …This LEGO® set is part of a range designed for adult building fans who love stunning design, intricate details and elegant architecture

The set is available for pre-order with a release date of June 1, 2022.