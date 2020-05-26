An Incredible Automated LEGO Assembly Line That Builds Tasty Bite-Sized Tapas

The LEGO Tapas Factory is an amazing LEGO assembly line machine, created by The Brick Wall (previously), that automatically slices fresh loaves of bread and then tops each slice off with cheese, fruit, and meats. These tasty tapas are then delivered alongside a refreshing beer by a roving robot.

The idea for this machine came from a family trip to Barcelona, Spain, where tapas are common fare.