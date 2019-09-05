A Magnificent LEGO Star Wars Droid Commander Orchestra That Performs With Real Instruments

Inventor Sam Battle created an absolutely magnificent miniature Star Wars orchestra made up of 95 programmable LEGO Boost Droid Commanders that play 42 real instruments. The orchestra quite appropriately performed the classic “Star Wars Main Theme” to robotic perfection.
We used:
95 droids
10 violins
8 keyboards
4 cellos
30 iPads
1 incredible inventor
Here’s some really fascinating behind-the-scenes footage showing how this incredible build was created over a period of 3,148 hours.
Peek behind the curtain and discover what it took to turn this crazy dream into the coolest coding job in the galaxy, in the hands of LEGO® Star Wars™ BOOST Droid Commander and creative wiz Sam Battle.