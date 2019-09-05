A Magnificent LEGO Star Wars Droid Commander Orchestra That Performs With Real Instruments

Inventor Sam Battle created an absolutely magnificent miniature Star Wars orchestra made up of 95 programmable LEGO Boost Droid Commanders that play 42 real instruments. The orchestra quite appropriately performed the classic “Star Wars Main Theme” to robotic perfection.

We used:

95 droids

10 violins

8 keyboards

4 cellos

30 iPads

1 incredible inventor

Here’s some really fascinating behind-the-scenes footage showing how this incredible build was created over a period of 3,148 hours.