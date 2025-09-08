A Giant 9,023 Piece LEGO ‘Star Wars’ Death Star Set That Costs $1000

image via LEGO

LEGO has announced the release of a giant LEGO Death Star, a scale model of the iconic “Death Star” from Star Wars that costs a whopping $999.99.

This 9,023 piece set, their largest set ever, fully encompasses the dark architecture of the original space station, complete with 38 Minifigures, including a menacing Darth Vader and his trailing sycophants. The set also showcases various dioramic vignettes, including the “trash compactor scene” that features Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, Princess Leia, and of course, Chewbacca.

This LEGO set will be available for purchase on October 4, 2025.

LEGO® Insider Early Access on this set – 10/1-10/3

image via LEGO
image via LEGO
image via LEGO
image via LEGO

