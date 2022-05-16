A LEGO Diorama of the Death Star Trash Compactor Scene From ‘Star Wars IV: A New Hope’

LEGO released its series of Star Wars Dioramas that includes a reproduction of the iconic Death Star Trash Compactor scene from Star Wars IV: A New Hope. The 802 piece set features moving walls and a plaque bearing one of Han Solo‘s most unforgettable situational witticisms – “One thing for sure, we’re all gonna be a lot thinner”.

Awaken your creative Force to create a crushingly dramatic scene from Star Wars: A New Hope. This set is part of a collectible series of build-to-display diorama models that celebrate iconic Star Wars moments.

Here’s the original scene from Star Wars.

Another diorama in the series features the “Death Star Trench Run” scene.