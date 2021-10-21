Building a Working LEGO Rubik’s Cube From Scratch

Australian LEGO artist puzzLEGO has built a fully functional Rubik’s Cube made completely out of LEGO bricks, improving a design that he made several years ago. He explained how he accomplished this seemingly impossible task in great detail naming the pieces he used and how they connected. His goal was to get the cube to smoothly turn as the original but found that the sharp corners of the bricks kept getting in the way. He plans to improve upon this design as well.

This is a working 3×3 lego rubiks cube. this fully functional rubiks cube in lego took ages to make, and today I’m trying to improve my old mechanism.

puzzLEGO also has made the plans for this design available for purchase.

Here’s the earlier version.