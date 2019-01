Mitsuru Nikaido has created an absolutely brilliant Mecha Coelacanth, a living fossil fish, which is reimagined as fully adapted to address a much harsher future environment.

The distant future, the environment of the earth was harsh. A highly developed AI has created a Mecha adapted to its natural environment. The Mecha was designed with reference to living things. From living creatures that have survived since ancient times, we can learn a lot.