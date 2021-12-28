Chef Turns a Giant LEGO King Salmon Into Bite-Sized Sushi in a Mesmerizing Stop Motion Animation

Animator I Like Home has created a LEGO stop motion video that shows the process of turning an entire king salmon fish into sushi. The chef scaled and deboned the LEGO fish before slicing it into bite-sized blocks. He then turned to the accouterments, adding onion, rice, wasabi, and soy sauce for a nice sushi meal.

This time, I made a video of cooking salmon rice topped with king salmon. It took a little over a month to make and shoot salmon as big as its name. I made a video with about 3,000 photos. (Including the footage taken again, I filmed more than a 10000.)

via Nerdist