A Stop Motion Animation of a LEGO Double Cheeseburger Being Made

Andrew of Hypno Motion created a delectable stop motion animation showing a LEGO double cheeseburger being made. It includes LEGO bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, jalapeño pepper avocado, and pickles on top of a sesame seed bun. As with all his previous videos, every morsel was made with LEGO bricks.

via The Awesomer