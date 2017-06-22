Toy Block Tape, Flexible and Posable Tape That Creates LEGO Compatible Surfaces

Toy Block Tape by RAWtronics is a collection of black, blue, green, purple, red, and yellow flexible and posable tape that creates LEGO compatible surfaces. It works with all major building block brands. The colorful array of Toy Block Tape is available to purchase from the Laughing Squid Store for $24.99 (58% off retail price).

Bring your constructive imagination with you everywhere with these toy block tape sets! With 2 full meters rolled up, you can lay out a foundation for an entire village right at your desk. The adhesive leaves little to no residue and can be easily removed and reused. Best of all, the tape is compatible with building blocks made by all major toy block companies.