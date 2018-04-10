LEGO builder Mike Smiley has created an incredible LEGO Clockwork Aquarium that comes to life, fish and all, with the simple turn of a crank. Once the Smiley’s creation reaches the 10,000 supporters needed on LEGO Ideas it can be turned into an official LEGO product.
