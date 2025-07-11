A Stop Motion Animation Showing a Delicious LEGO Cheeseburger Being Prepared

Tomosteen, who creates amazing LEGO culinary animations, made a stop motion video that shows the preparation of a delicious LEGO cheeseburger with all the usual fixings along with a side of fries. He also recruited the help adorable little characters to act as sous chefs and provided a very enticing ASMR soundtrack to the whole thing.

