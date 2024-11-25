A Remote Controlled LEGO Car Is Repeatedly Modified to Cross Increasingly Narrower Bridges

The Brick Experiment Channel repeatedly modified a remote-controlled LEGO car with various improvements through repeated trials to allow the vehicle to successfully cross increasingly narrower bridges.

Testing a Lego car against narrower and narrower bridges that it needs to drive over. Improving the car along the way. Improvements: reduced car width, middle wheels, balance, support wheels, hanging weights and string guide.