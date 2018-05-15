Hong Kong LEGO builder Alan Cheung (a.k.a “Alanboar“) created his favorite terrifying fictional monster from the world of Dungeons & Dragons, the beholder. He also built an Elf, the humanoid character type that Cheung often plays during his D&D adventures.
Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard
Subscribe for a Daily Email of Laughing Squid Blog PostsPlease note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.