Frankie Plays ‘Leftover Pasta’ Video Game to Rescue Older Brother Who Is Trapped Behind the Screen

“Leftover Pasta”, created by Ben Knight for his BFA degree at CalArts, is a short musical animation about Frankie, who has to rescue their older brother Caleb from behind a screen after Caleb used a dark incantation to complete a video game. The only way Frankie can get Caleb out is to play the game and win. During the process, they learn just how much they love each other.

Caleb is trapped in a video game!! Can Frankie get him out?

