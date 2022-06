Led Zepplin’s ‘When the Levee Breaks’ and ‘Travelling Riverside Blues’ Reimagined as Mississippi Delta Blues

The very talented Nashville musician Justin Johnson played a beautifully twangy slide cover of “When The Levee Breaks” and “Travelling Riverside Blues” as performed by Led Zeppelin on a gorgeous steel guitar, reimagining both songs in the melancholic style of Mississippi Delta Blues.

If LED ZEPPELIN was Delta Blues…

Johnson also reimagined “Going to California” in the same way.