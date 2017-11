Determined Scottish YouTuber Mike Boyd of the Learn Quick series challenged himself to shake the dust off of his downhill biking skills by learning to go faster than ever before. With help from British downhill champion Ben Cathro , Boyd was able to shave 23 seconds off of his original time.

