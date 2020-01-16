Striking Footage of a Fuzzy Leafhopper Nymph ‘Dancing’ Against a Shiny Black Background

Wildlife photographer David Weiller (previously) captured incredibly striking footage of a fuzzy bright green leafhopper nymph “dancing” against a shiny black background. This tiny creature from Colombia is one of over 20,000 Cicadellidae species.

Leafhopper Nymph (Cicadellidae) from Rio Claro, Colombia. There are at least 20,000 described species of leafhoppers that can be found all around the world. These tiny insects are plant feeders. The hairs are covered with a secretion that act as a carrier of pheromones and water repellent.