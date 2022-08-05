Action Movie Kid Dad Builds Flamethrower Toy Using a Leaf Blower and Flame Colored Silk

Special effects animator Daniel Hashimoto of Action Movie Kid built an incredibly realistic yet completely safe flamethrower toy for his children, James and Sofia, using a leaf blower and several feet of flame-colored silk. James was more than happy to chase his little sister and her friend around the patio with this innovative faux flamethrower. After a while, the tables were turned

Did we just build the best toy ever

Daniel being the SFX animator that he is, couldn’t resist adding real flames in “post-production”.

Evidently, the toy was a collective idea.

James and Sophia are our children, they had a friend over to play on the patio, and we decided to let them have some supervised play with this electric leaf blower. …Mandy had bought the kids some play silks that they use for home made forts. We decided to see how the lightweight fabric might play with the blower, so Sophia grabbed a large rubber band and some tape, .and we affixed it to the nozzle. …The result was even more spectacular than we imagined – large billowing waves looked remarkably like flames – and so the device immediately was dubbed ‘the flame thrower