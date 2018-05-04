A Woman Protects Her Ungrateful Partner From a Hovering Storm Cloud in Animated Short ‘Le Nuage’

In the short cleverly animated short “Le Nuage” (“The Cloud”) by Iulia Voitova, a young woman does her best to protect her partner from a dark, stormy cloud that constantly hovers over his head. Employing an umbrella, the woman follows the man around the house and out the door in an effort to keep him dry. As soon as the cloud disappeared however, the visibly angered, ungrateful man broke the umbrella in half. The woman screamed back at him and walked away, leaving him alone with his stormy cloud once again.

My one-minute film at La Poudrière animation film school. This year the theme was “Bad weather”

via Colossal