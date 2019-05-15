A Brilliantly Accurate Cover of the ‘Law and Order: SVU’ Theme Song Played Only on Acoustic Guitars

Musician Dave Rucci who previously played ten iconic riffs with one finger on one string, played an brilliantly accurate cover of the distinctive title theme for the long-running spinoff series Law and Order: Special Victims Unit using only his acoustic guitars.

So, my wife really likes Law & Order SVU (Special Victims Unit).

So, I figured why not take the Law & Order theme song that we all know and love and make it into a fun music video, done only using acoustic guitars…

Here’s the original version from the series.