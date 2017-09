Harman Productions has created an incredible compilation of past 22 presidents addressing the people of the United States as a whole (for a variety of reasons). The video begins with #23 – Benjamin Harrison and concludes with #45 – Donald Trump . It’s remarkable to listen how the American accent changed over the course of a century.

