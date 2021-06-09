Laughing Squid

Mesmerizing Footage of a Larch Bonsai Tree Being Pruned and Sculpted Over the Course of a Year

Bucky Barnes of Bonsai Releaf shared a wonderfully mesmerizing video in which he painstakingly designed, pruned, carved, and sculpted a small Japanese larch into a beautiful Bonsai tree using his specialized tools and skills. The project, while depicted in 22 minutes, took place over the course of a single year.

Bucky Barnes returns to document the designing, pruning, carving and shaping of a Japanese Larch bonsai tree.

Barnes had previously restored a neglected Chinese Juniper Bonsai to its former glory.

