A Loveable Rescued Lamb Enjoys Dancing and Playing Guitar With His Adopted Humans

A cuddly little lamb named Archie, who lives at the Sale Ranch Animal Sanctuary in Temecula, California, shows his love for his adopted humans by dancing with them and helping to play guitar.

Dancing lamb? YES and he is so demanding about it…Baby Archie loves Dave so much and is always seeking him out, chasing him and now curious about the thing that makes these noises.

Sale Ranch, which is a sanctuary that gives refuge to animals discarded by the food industry, adopted Archie in December 2021 after being informed of his plight by The Little Farm Rescue. Sadly, the orphaned lamb was very weak and hungry when they first located him.

Our friends at Little Farm Rescue received a call about a baby lamb born just before Christmas who was orphaned and unable to eat. He was incredibly weak, starving and his tiny body was shutting down. Unable to take a bottle he requires tube feedings multiple times a day to ensure he’s getting his calories.

Just a few months later, and with a great deal of care, Archie became an incredibly loveable and gregarious part of the extended farm family.

Archie is a professional bottle sipper, hay eater and growing fast like watered weeds do. If you’ve been following us you’ve seen how joyful he is and his transformation. In fact, he’s so happy that he often can’t contain his joy and bounces everywhere, such a beautiful sight!