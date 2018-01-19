A Laid Back Koala Bear Enjoys All Sorts of Snuggling With One of His Favorite Human Caretakers

An adorable koala named Harry at the Symbio Wildlife Park in Sydney, Australia who is known for being really laid back and very affectionate, purposely sought out a bit of snuggle time with one of his favorite favorite humans and caretaker Tami Wilson. Harry particularly enjoyed some yummy body rubs while leaning back upon Wilson’s lap and a delicious hand and foot massage.
Running over to Zoo Keeper Tami, he jumps up on her lap for Koala cuddles and kicks back as if Tami is a sofa so he can have his belly rubs. If that wasn’t enough, he then gets his hands and feet massaged before kissing Tami and being on his way with not a care in the world.