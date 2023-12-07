Why Ladybugs Aren’t Always Red With Black Spots

Savannah Geary of SciShow explained that, while many ladybugs look like their cartoon versions, not all of the species are colored red with black spots.

Ladybugs are red with black spots, right? Well, not always. There’s a lot of genetic and evolutionary reasons that they can be different colors with wacky patterns.

In fact, that specific pattern is due to a recessive gene, a transcription factor known as penier. When a ladybug is black with red spots, it means the transcription pattern is reverse. And a ladybug’s spiky larval stage looks nothing like the delicate beetle they later become.