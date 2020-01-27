Kylo Ren Revisits His Employees as an Intern in the SNL Parody ‘Undercover Boss: Where Are They Now?”

Saturday Night Live poked gentle fun of both Star Wars and the CBS reality series Undercover Boss when guest host Adam Driver once again reprised his role as Kylo Ren, Supreme Leader and CEO of The First Order.

Previously Ren went undercover within his organization as a bespectacled blonde radar technician named Matt to see what his employees thought of him. In the follow-up episode, Ren goes undercover as a dour intern named Randy to see if the policies and suggestions he’d previously put in place had taken hold. Unfortunately, change is hard for Kylo Ren and not everyone will survive his infamous temper.